SC Junks Plea Questioning The Practice of Appointing Deputy CMs

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

Supreme Court junked the plea questioning on the practice of the appointment of deputy chief ministers in states. A three-judge led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that the deputy CMs do not draw higher salaries and are just serving as as seniors to others. Reports ETV Bharat's Sumit Saxena.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea questioning the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers in states.

A three-judge led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the counsel, representing the Public Political Party, that the deputy chief ministers are only treated as seniors to others and they don’t draw higher salaries. The counsel said they are setting the wrong example for other authorities in the government department and “what is the basis for their appointment, the basis is only religion and particular sect of the society. There is no other basis for appointment on such posts…”. Counsel said it is against Article 14 of the Constitution.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that a deputy CM is an MLA and a minister and thus, the post doesn't breach any constitutional provision. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said it is not inclined to entertain the petition.

The petitioner, in the PIL, challenged the appointment of deputy CM in states, contending that no such office is speculated in the Constitution. “A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of a state. The designation of deputy CM does not breach the constitutional position…. The challenge which is addressed before this court lacks substance and the petition is accordingly dismissed”, said the bench, in its order.

TAGGED:

Appointment of Deputy CMsSupreme Court on Deputy CMsPublic Political Party

