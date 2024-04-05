Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC grants bail to activist Shoma Kanti Sen

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 5, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Updated : Apr 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

SC grants bail to activist Shoma Kanti Sen in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Activist Shoma Kanti Sen was on Friday granted bail by the top court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The top court said that Shoma Kanti Sen shall not leave Maharashtra without leave of a special court during the bail period.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Sen, an English literature professor and women's rights activist, was arrested in connection with the case on June 6, 2018.

Pronouncing the order, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih directed that, among other conditions, Sen shall not leave the state of Maharashtra without the leave of the special court. It said she shall inform the NIA's investigating officer about the address where she will reside during the bail period.

The bench said Sen shall also keep the GPS of her mobile phone active round the clock. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune Police had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists. The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Last Updated :Apr 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.