What Supreme Court said on Chandigarh Mayoral Election and 'Tainted' Anil Masih | 10 Points

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar the winner of last month's Chandigarh mayoral election. The apex court also initiated criminal proceedings under Section of 340 CrPC against the returning officer, Anil Masih, a BJP leader for making false a statement before the court. Masih was caught on camera deliberately invalidating and discarding eight votes polled in Kumar’s favour.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday's proceedings: