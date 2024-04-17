Stifling Summer: Karnataka High Court Exempts Advocates from Wearing Black Coats

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In the wake of sweltering summer, the general public as well as institutions are taking special steps to beat the heat wave conditions. Following this, the Karnataka High Court has give special exemptions to the advocates attending the court proceedings.

The lawyers appearing in district and trial courts of Karnataka have been exempted from wearing black coats from April 18 to May 31. The Karnataka High Court issued a circular to this effect, stating that the decision to grant this immunity was taken by the court on April 16.

According to the circular, this decision on the exemption from the uniform was taken based on the petition given by the president of the Bengaluru Advocates Association on April 5. Instead of the daily prescribed dress, advocates may participate in the court proceedings by wearing a white shirt or white salwar, kameez or saree with a plain white neck band. High Court Registrar General K S Bharat Kumar informed about by issuing the circular on Tuesday.

According to the weather forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), coastal and south interior Karnataka are very likely to experience hot and humid weather during 17th-19th April. Similar conditions are expected to prevail over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 17th 21st April; Kerala & Mahe on 17th & 18th April; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 17th April; Konkan & Goa on 18th & 19th April and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 20th & 21st April.

The IMD has also issued alert over a second heat wave spell of April likely to continue during next 5 days in some areas. It forecast heat Wave conditions in some pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 17th-21st April; Jharkhand during 19th-21st April; north Konkan and Saurashtra & Kutch on 17th April; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 17th & 18th April; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 17th-19th April; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal 18th-19th April. Severe Heat Wave conditions also likely in isolated pockets of Saurashtra on 17th April; Odisha during 18th & 19th April; Gangetic West Bengal during 19th-21st April.