Stones Pelted at Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express, Probe Begins

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) : In an unfortunate incident on February 4th, miscreants targeted the Vande Bharat train service operating between Chennai and Tirunelveli. The incident occurred as the train passed Maniyachi railway station in Thoothukudi district, where assailants suddenly threw stones at the moving train, causing extensive damage to all its coaches.

The impact left the window glasses shattered at over nine places, prompting immediate action from the railway officials. The Vande Bharat train was safely brought to Nellie Junction, where the Reserve Line Police and Railway Security Force commenced a thorough investigation into the act of brazen vandalism. Authorities swiftly arranged for the replacement of broken glasses to ensure passenger safety.

Despite the setback, railway officials worked tirelessly to carry out temporary repairs on the damaged parts. The Vande Bharat train resumed its usual service, departing from Tirunelveli at 6 AM the next day, headed towards Chennai. Railway authorities have assured the public that the train will undergo complete repairs over the upcoming weekend holidays.

Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station Manager Baba Rajivkumar, in a statement to ETV, confirmed that the damaged portions of the train have been addressed for the time being. He added, "The train will not run tomorrow as it is a weekend holiday, so the train will be fully repaired tomorrow. The police are investigating who was involved in the incident."

The incident underscores the importance of robust security measures and vigilance to ensure the safety and well-being of railway passengers.