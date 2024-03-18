'Shakti' Row: Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi 'Twisted' His Words as He Knows 'I Have Spoken Deep Truth'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "twisting" the word 'shakti' and said he (Modi) was a "slave of the same Shakti that imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation".

Gandhi's rebut came hours after PM Modi slammed the Congress leader over the latter's 'Shakti' remark during the INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday. Alleging that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', PM Modi, during a rally in Telangana's Jagtial on Monday, said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them.

In a long post on X, Gandhi said it Prime Minister Modi did not like what he said and, as a result, tries his best to twist his words. "Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, Modi Ji is the mask of that Shakti," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

He alleged that it is the 'Shakti' that has "captured" India's voice, India's institutions, CBI, IT, ED, Election Commission, media, business industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches.

"For the same power, Narendra Modi waives off loans worth thousands of crores from Indian banks, while an Indian farmer commits suicide when he is unable to repay a loan of a few thousand rupees. The same power is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth. Narendra Modi ji, a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation, he auctions the country's property to increase that power. I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. The Shakti that I am talking about is not some religious power. It is the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against this power, Modi ji and his machine of lies get upset and enraged," Gandhi said.

On Sunday, during a rally attended by the INDIA bloc leaders, Gandhi had claimed they were fighting against a 'Shakti'. "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state).... Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a mask' who works for a shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax.