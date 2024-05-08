Interim Bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: SC Likely to Deliver Ruling This Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may pass an order on Friday (May 10) in connection with the interim bail for Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case registered against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi excise policy case. ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 and is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju that the interim order in the Kejriwal case can be expected on Friday, May 10. Justice Khanna told Raju, during the hearing of a matter related to GST, that he may begin his arguments on Thursday. Raju said the Kejriwal case hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (May 9). Justice Khanna said, “no, it's the day after. As far as interim order etc. is concerned, we may pass that order on Friday”.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta had the counsel representing Kejriwal and ED, that the court will take up the matter again either on Thursday or next week for further hearing.

The apex court had hinted at giving interim relief to Kejriwal saying that he was "not a habitual offender" or involved in any other matter, and also the elections are going on. However, the apex court put a rider that Kejriwal would not perform his official duties, as it would lead to a problem and also a cascading effect.

"We make it clear; we don't want you to be performing official duties if we release you on interim bail," the bench told Kejriwal’s counsel. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, told the court that the Delhi Chief Minister was willing to furnish an undertaking to not "sign any official files" if released on interim bail. The apex court said if Kejriwal is granted bail, and he performs his duties then it will lead to a conflict and if attends office as the CM, he will issue directions to others.

Opposing interim bail to Kejriwal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said the Delhi Chief Minister is without a portfolio and did not sign any files. "Even the PM signs files for the portfolio/ministry, for which he is responsible," he said. The ED’s case originates from a case registered by the CBI in 2022 on a complaint made by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.