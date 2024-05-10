SC Disposes of Hemant Soren’s Petition Against Delay By HC In Deciding His Plea Against Arrest By ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren against the delay by the Jharkhand High Court in pronouncing its verdict on his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta noted that the high court had delivered its verdict on Soren’s plea on May 3, declining him bail. The bench noted that Soren has now challenged the high court verdict before the apex court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, said we have served the other side (the plea against the high court verdict) and it should not be they would take time. “The other side will take time. The first phase of the election (in the state scheduled on May 13) is over now”, said Sibal, adding that additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, has joined the proceedings virtually.

The bench said: “the present special leave petition has become infructuous…”. Sibal said the plea has not become infructuous and he has a right as a citizen, and I will make a legal submission. “Forget, I was the chief minister. I have a right as a citizen to be dealt with fairly by the high court….”, said Sibal. Justice Khanna said, “who is denying that and we will take it up in another matter….we will take it up (the plea challenging the high court verdict)”.

“The present special leave petition has become infructuous and accordingly disposed of. We clarify all contentions raised by the petitioner can be raised in the special leave petition, which is filed challenging the high court order”.

Soren had filed a special leave petition citing the delay by the Jharkhand High Court in pronouncing the verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED. Soren was arrested on January 31 shortly after he resigned as the chief minister. The state transport minister Champai Soren was named his successor.

The probe against Soren is in relation to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him. The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land "scam" cases against several people, including state government officials.