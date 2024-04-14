Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Tamba not dead but critically injured in gun attack: Pak Media

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

Updated : 6 hours ago

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday fired multiple bullets at Amir Tamba, a key figure behind the killing of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013. While media reports on Sunday said Amir had been killed in the attack, Pakistan media reported on Monday that he was alive but critically injured.

New Delhi: Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh, who was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday, is critically injured, Pakistan media reported on Monday day after it was widely reported that Amir had been killed in the attack.

Quoting Lahore SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Dawn reported that Amir was alive, but critically injured. On Sunday, news agency PTI had reported quoting official sources that Amir was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sarabjit Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Amir, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Amir, whose father's name is Sarfaraz Javed, was born in Lahore in 1979 and was a close associate of the LeT founder. A group of Pakistani prisoners had attacked Singh with bricks and iron rods. Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.

Amir, along with his fellow inmate Mudasir Munir, were accused of assaulting Singh. It was reported that both inmates tortured Sarabjit Singh to death in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. But on December 15, 2013, a court acquitted both Amir and Munir after all the witnesses of the murder retracted their statements, leading to the release of the accused.

