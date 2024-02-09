RLD Chief Jayant Choudhary Hints at Alliance with BJP in Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indicated an imminent alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This comes hours after the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Jayant Chaudhary also distributed sweets after conferring Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He said, "What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision".

When repeatedly questioned about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls the RLD Chief said" "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny this?). However the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn't the right thing.

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't spoken to Jayant Chaudhary since the award was announced for Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"There have been no talks here. Whatever it is, is being published in newspapers, I am getting all the information through you" Akhilesh had said. PM Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.