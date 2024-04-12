Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Court Sends Two Suspects to Three-Day Custody of NIA

Bengaluru/Kolkata : Kolkata's Bankshall Court on Friday sent the two prime suspects, including the mastermind, in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to a three-day NIA transit remand. The two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, were traced and arrested by an NIA team near Kolkata on Friday morning.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended the two suspects who have been absconding since the blasts took place in Bengaluru. They have been identified as Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb. “They were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team,” sources said.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of the blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law, the NIA said.

On the early morning hours of Friday, NIA was successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. This pursuit, successfully accomplished by NIA was ably supported by energetic co-ordinated action and cooperation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala police, sources said.

The NIA had last month announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of these two accused. An IED explosion rocked the cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The NIA took over the probe on March 3.