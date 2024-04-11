Rajasthan: Gangaur Festival Celebrates Eternal Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Gangaur festival is associated with the heritage of Jaipur. When the procession of 'Gangaur Mata' leaves Tripolia Gate, a crowd of domestic and foreign tourists gather to worship the Goddess.

Folk artists present the Rajasthani culture and walk with the royal procession of the Goddess. Gangaur also has a unique association with the culture and civilization of the Pink city. The procession is held on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya.

The Gangaur festival celebrates eternal union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is understood that married women worship the Goddess for an uninterrupted marriage. The women perform rituals wearing traditional clothes and sing the songs of Goddess Gangaur. Unmarried girls pray for having a good groom.

Processions are carried out with elephants and horses in every locality and colony of Jaipur. During the procession, a group of gunmen also accompany the artists.

Dr Bhavana, who knows the history of Jaipur, told ETV Bharat that Gangaur, processions were taken out across the city. "This festival of Gangaur has been celebrated since the time of Amer princely state. The former royal family of Jaipur worships the Goddess before the procession ends," added Dr Bhavana.

She said there is evidence in history that Ram Singh Khangarot of Singhpuri in Jobner had looted Gangaur of Medta, while Rajput youth named Jai-Vijay of Sikar had also resolved to loot Gangaur of Medta.

"Similarly, Jasrai of Jalore and Harraj Panwar of Shergarh had looted Gangaur of Bundi. However, even today, in the pages of history, this royal festival of Gangaur is celebrated with the same grandeur," she concluded.