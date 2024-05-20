Illegal Farmhouse of Congress Leader Amin Pathan Demolished in Rajasthan's Kota

Congress leader Amin Pathan's illegal farmhouse demolished in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, May 20, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Kota : The troubles of Congress state general secretary Amin Pathan, who is former vice-president of Rajasthan Cricket Association, are not showing any signs of abating. Two cases were already registered against him during the BJP rule and he has been accused of encroaching on forest land worth crores of rupees and building a big farm house on it.

The Forest Department team along with the police demolished these encroachments in Anantpura area on Monday, using bulldozers and other machinery. Amin Pathan is alleged to have equipped his farm house with modern facilities. During this action, Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 8 Police Station Officers and their officers were present on the spot.

More than 100 policemen were deployed at the spot. RAC force is also included in these. A large number of revenue department and administrative officials have also been present.

Preparations started at 4 am: SDM Manisha Tiwari, Additional SP Dilip Saini and Park Conservator Kota Apoorva Krishna Srivastava were present during the demolition which lasted for three and a quarter hours. Police, administration and forest department officials coordinated and started the demolition from 6 am.

Kota DCF Apoorva Krishna Srivastava said that encroachment has been removed in 4300 square meter area. This action lasted for three and a quarter hours from 6 am to 9:15 am, in which the encroachment was removed using bulldozers. This land will be monitored in future also, so that there is no encroachment.

Two cases in March: Ladpura Ranger Sanjay Nagar had also filed a case against Amin Pathan on March 16. Taking action in this case, the police arrested Amin Pathan on March 17. After this, Pathan was sent to jail after being produced before the vacation judge. His bail application was also rejected by ACJM and DJ court.

Later, the Congress leader approached the Rajasthan High Court and on April 2, he was granted conditional bail. While he was in jail, on March 23, a case was registered against him by the Anantapur police station for holding the watchmen and their families hostage. After this the action to remove encroachment has been taken.