Woman Extorts Nearly Rs 1 Crore from Police Officer, Constable in Rajasthan

Alwar (Rajasthan): The Alwar Police has registered two separate cases of honeytrap against a woman, who is accused of extorting Rs 90 lakh through blackmail from a circle inspector (CI).

The accused also blackmailed a police constable and extorted over Rs 6 lakh. It is understood that officials attached to the Aravali Vihar police station in Alwar district have also "detained the brother and sister of the accused". The Alwar police is probing the matter.

Meanwhile, police lodged separate cases against the woman following complaints by the circle inspector (CI) and police constable.

Superintendent of Police Alwar Anand Sharma confirmed the development. Police sources said that the CI filed a report stating that the woman in 2022 had come in contact with him through social media. "After that, the CI spoke to her several times through other mediums, after which they started meeting each other. While they were in contact, the accused woman clicked photos and made videos of the CI and then started to blackmail him that she would implicate him in a rape case," police sources added.

According to sources, the accused sometimes demanded money for house construction or for some other works. "The CI gave around Rs 50 lakh to the woman through the banking system and through transfer, while Rs 40 lakh in cash was also given to the accused. Similarly, the police constable also gave over Rs 6 lakh to the accused," they added.

The Alwar police also lodged a case against seven associates of the woman. According to sources, police have also found documents, which the woman used to blackmail from her house.

Sources added that the Alwar police is interrogating her close relatives. The CI, who was cheated, is currently posted in the Deeg district of Rajasthan, while the constable is posted in a police station in Jaipur Rural.

The Alwar SP added that the woman had filed seven complaints, including three for rape. He added that the accused had also lodged a complaint against her husband under section 498 (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the IPC. ​