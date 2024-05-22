ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Porsche Accident: Minor driver's grandfather had links with Chhota Rajan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

It is being revealed that the grandfather of the minor driver, who was involved in the Pune Porsche Accident, had links with underworld don Chhota Rajan. Surendrakumar Agarwal had given money to Rajan to eliminate a close aid of his brother.

The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (ETV Bharat)
The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra): New revelations have started to emerge in the Pune Porsche accident. It has come to light that the minor driver's grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal was in direct contact with underworld don Chhota Rajan.

And due to it the police have given royal treatment to the entire Agarwal family in the past too. Sources said that the minor driver's grandfather had a dispute with his brother Ram Agarwal over financial reasons.

Out of that dispute, the grandfather had asked Chhota Rajan to kill one Ajay Bhosle, his brother's associate. Sources said that after this Chhota Rajan's men opened fire on Bhosle. A case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered against Chhota Rajan and his aids.

Rajan's aids were arrested in the case registered at the Band Garden Police Station, sources added. However, Surendra Kumar Agarwal was not booked under MCOCA and was booked only under relevant IPC sections. Surendra Kumar Agarwal was also not arrested.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has razed the two bars in the city where liquor was served to the minor driver. The father of the accused Vishal Agarwal was produced in the court and ink was thrown on the Police van carrying him by activists of Vande Mataram Sanghatana while he was being taken to court.

The car accident occurred on May 19 in the early morning. Two individuals Ashwini Koshta and Anis Awadhiya lost their lives after Porsche collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar area.

