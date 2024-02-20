President to Visit Strategically Important Campbell Bay in Andamans

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu and Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi will visit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, where they will be welcomed by CINCAN commander-in-chief and Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi will visit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, where they will be welcomed by CINCAN commander-in-chief and Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan.

Port Blair: President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retired) DK Joshi, will visit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, an official in the administration said.

She will arrive at Campbell Bay, close to the Strait of Malacca, around noon, aboard an aircraft from Port Blair. At Campbell Bay in Nicobar district, the President and the Lt Governor will be welcomed by the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, and other senior officers.

Senior officers of INS Baaz, a forward operating base of the Indian Naval Air Arm, will also be present. The naval facility overlooks the Strait of Malacca as well as the Six Degree Channel between Great Nicobar and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the official said.The President's visit to Campbell Bay holds significance due to its proximity to the Strait of Malacca, one of the most important shipping routes in the world.

After reaching Campbell Bay, she will be taken to Indira Point aboard a helicopter. She will be briefed about the history and geostrategic importance of the location, the official said. Around 1.30 pm, she will attend tribal cultural events, before arriving at Port Blair around 4 pm. Around 4.30 pm, she will visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) by a boat and witness the light-and-sound show, he said.

She will briefed about the proposed National Memorial on the island. The President will return to Port Blair around 7 pm.

Read More

  1. President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Rajasthan's Mehndipur Balaji temple Today
  2. President Droupadi Murmu to Arrive in Port Blair on Monday

TAGGED:

Droupadi MurmuDK Joshindaman and Nicobar Islands

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.