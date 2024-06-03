ETV Bharat / state

Cop Returning from Fair Stabbed to Death in Chhattisgarh; No Naxalite Link Found Yet

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

SP Sukma Kiran Chavan said that the Head Constable was returning from a fair at village Gadiras in the district when unknown assailants attacked him with a sharp object leading to his on the spot death. Preliminary investigation has ruled out any Naxalite link to the murder.

Representational image
Representational image (File)

Sukma: In a shocking case of murder reported from Chhattisgarh, unidentified assailants killed a head constable of with a sharp object on Sunday night in Sukma district of Bastar division, police said. The involvement of Naxalites in the killing was not immediately established.

The slain has been identified as Head Constable Sodhi Laxman. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan while confirming the murder, said that Gadiras police received information that a head constable had been killed during a fair organised in Gadiras village on Sunday night. Soon after receiving the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The search operation was intensified in the surrounding area to nab the assailants possibly hiding in the area, the SP Sukma said.

The SP said that the head constable had gone to the fair organized in Gadiras village on Sunday. At around 1 o'clock in the night, the head constable left the fair after getting a call. On his way back, unknown assailants attacked the head constable with a sharp weapon leading to his on the spot death, the SP Sukma said.

Police are investigating the murder case from every angle. However, sources said that preliminary investigation has ruled out the Naxalite link to the incident. Naxalites usually throw pamphlets after carrying out any sabotage attack. But the police have not found any pamphlet near the body so far as per sources. Further investigation into the case is going on.

