Kubera: Dhanush to Shoot for Major Action Sequence with Nagarjuna in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush is currently immersed in the filming of his highly anticipated trilingual project, Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, in Hyderabad. This cinematic venture boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh alongside Dhanush in pivotal roles.

As the filming progresses at a rapid pace, the makers have announced the commencement of a major action sequence, slated to begin on Monday. To facilitate this high-octane schedule, a specially designed set has been built in Hyderabad where the entire cast, including Dhanush and Nagarjuna, will perform daring stunts.

According to a press release, the upcoming sequence promises to showcase the two lead actors in contrasting roles, as hinted at in their respective first-look posters. The film's narrative is expected to highlight the distinct personas of Dhanush and Nagarjuna, adding more excitement to the already much-anticipated project.

With the majority of the filming already complete, the shoot is nearing its final stages. The remaining portion of the shoot is expected to be wrapped up soon, paving the way for the film to enter post-production. Kubera boasts an impressive cast, with the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The project was announced last year, with the title and first look being unveiled in March 2024. Although the looks of Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh are still under wraps, fans can expect the release plan to be revealed soon. Industry insiders speculate that Kubera might hit theatres in January 2025.

In addition to Kubera, Dhanush has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including a yet-to-be-titled biographical drama on the life of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja and his third Bollywood venture Tere Ishk Mein in collaboration with director Anand L Rai.