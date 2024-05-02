Diplomatic Passport Holders Need No Visa For Germany, Revanna Didn't Seek Any Clearance From Us: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday said there was no political clearance sought from it or issued by it to tainted JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to travel to Germany.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that no visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry's remarks come amid a lookout circular issued to arrest Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreds of women.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany. The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended the Hassan MP.

"No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany. "Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

Asked about whether the MEA may consider revocation of his passport in view of the allegations of sexual harassment against him, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply. "As regards the possible revocation of the passport of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard," he said.

Revanna, who reportedly fled to Germany on April 26 following the allegations of sexual abuse of hundreds of women against him, in all likelihood, travelled using his diplomatic passport.

Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged sex video case against him. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested PM Narendra Modi to direct the MEA to take necessary steps to bring him back to face the law.

Siddaramaiah said Prajwal had used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to cancel it. In a letter to Modi, he also asked the PM to take other steps such as using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure the swift return of the "absconding" member of parliament to face the full force of the law.

What is a diplomatic passport

A diplomatic passport is a type of passport issued to government officials and diplomats who are travelling for the government. It grants them certain privileges and immunities based on international law and diplomatic conventions. These privileges may include:

Immunity: Diplomatic passport holders are often granted immunity from certain legal processes and the jurisdiction of the host country's courts. This immunity is intended to protect diplomats from legal harassment and interference in the performance of their official duties

Facilitated Entry and Exit: Diplomatic passports usually allow for expedited entry and exit procedures at immigration checkpoints, reducing the time spent in customs and immigration procedures.

Visa Waivers: Some countries offer visa waivers or expedited visa processing for holders of diplomatic passports, allowing them to travel more easily for official purposes.

Courtesy and Privileges: Diplomatic passport holders may receive certain courtesies and privileges at airports, government offices, and other official facilities in foreign countries.

Protection and Assistance: Diplomatic missions and embassies provide assistance and support to their citizens holding diplomatic passports in case of emergencies, such as medical emergencies, accidents, or legal issues, while they are abroad. Diplomatic passports are issued by the government of the diplomat's home country and are only granted to individuals who hold diplomatic or official positions within the government or international organizations. These passports are distinct from regular passports issued to citizens for personal travel purposes.

What do rules say about MPs travelling on diplomatic passports

Prajwal Revanna being a Member of Parliament was entitled to a diplomatic passport besides his normal passport. However, according to Parliament rules, he should have applied for a prior political clearance even for a private visit, which includes tourism or visiting friends and relatives, as per the rules.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, “Members, when using a diplomatic passport, are required to apply for prior political clearance directly to the Ministry of External Affairs by using the link www.epolclearance.gov.in and ensure that before proceeding abroad the requisite political clearance has been obtained. Requests may kindly be made at least three weeks in advance”.

"Seeking timely political clearance from MEA will enable them to make a recommendation to the Member taking into account the stature of the foreign entity extending the invitation, the appropriateness of the forum, public interest, etc. The above is also applicable for private visits (tourism, visiting friends/relatives, etc.). In case of official visits, political clearance from MEA would be sought by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on behalf of the Members. It may kindly be ensured that none of their activities during those visits give an unintended impression that Members are on an official visit on behalf of the Indian Parliament," the Rajya Sabha bulletin reads.