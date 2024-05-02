Look Out Notice Issued Against Prajwal Revanna in 'Obscene Video' Case: Karnataka Home Minister

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreds of women.

This comes a day after Revanna sought time to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the alleged 'obscene video' cass. On Prajwal seeking seven more days as he is abroad, the minister said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

"A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice," the Minister told reporters here. Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of MLA and former Minister H D Revanna. HE reportedly fled to Germany after April 26 when the polling was over in Karnataka's Hassan.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was held on April 26. Our SIT members are taking legal opinion whether to give time to the accused. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours, Parameshwara added.

A woman has filed a police complaint accusing Prajwal and his father of sexually harassing her. He said one more victim has come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal. The victim's statements have been recorded. In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share, the Minister said.

On Wednesday, Revanna sought more time to appear before the investigation team in a post on X. "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon," he said in the post.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. "I came to know that notice has been put; I'm ready to face anything; I'm ready to face SIT," HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, said earlier.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law. The JD(S) earlier this week suspended Revanna from the party till the investigation is completed following an uproar over the matter. (With agency inputs)