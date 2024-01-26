"People come and go, will see what happens": Giriraj Singh on Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Amid the political suspense in Bihar over the possible realignment of JDU and the BJP, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that people come and go but currently he has no idea on how the current situation will unfold in Bihar. On the question of whether Nitish Kumar-led JDU will tie up an alliance with BJP, Giriraj Singh said, "People come and go. We will have to wait to see how the current political landscape turns out. I have no idea."

He further stated that whatever BJP high command decides it will be as per the interest of the nation and party. "I am confident that central high command will take a decision as per the interest of the nation and party (BJP).I am neither happy nor unhappy.I know that whatever the decision will be, I am a party worker and my job is to accept the decision of the party irrespective of what is inside my mind," Giriraj Singh said.

Earlier today, LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that the NDA is keenly watching the political scenario in the state, and is conducting meetings to discuss the situation and act upon it. "LJP (Ram Vilas) is monitoring every second of the political scenario in the state. We even held a meeting yesterday to discuss the prevailing situation. The party has bestowed upon me, the responsibility to make decisions as far as the NDA alliance is concerned. We are cancelling plans for the next 2-3 days and going to Delhi. Whatever the decision will be, LJP and BJP will take it together," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics. "In yesterday's meeting, strategies for (the upcoming) Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD(U) are concerned, doors are never closed permanently in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not," Sushil Modi said. Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long. The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state.