Loading...

'Ask those who did not come': Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi's absence at Raj Bhawan 'At Home'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 8:38 PM IST

When asked by the media on the absence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav from the ‘At Home’ reception event in Patna’s Raj Bhavan, Nitish Kumar stated, “Ask those who did not come.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not attend the 'At Home' reception event at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday. When asked about it, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Ask those who did not come."

'Ask those who did not come': Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi's absence at Raj Bhawan 'At Home'

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is speculated to shift his loyalty back to the BJP, refused to answer questions on why Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Quizzed on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's absence, the Bihar CM shot back saying, "Ask those who did not come."

Amid speculations of switching sides with the BJP in Bihar, the Chief Minister attended the 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan here. While several key leaders from all parties attended the event, Tejashwi Yadav's absence was noticeable.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Murari Mohan Jha said, "I am not aware that why the (Bihar) Deputy Chief Minister was not present at the event..."

Bihar Minister and JD (U) leader Ashok Choudhary also asked reporters to question Tejashwi on his absence. "How can I answer about this, only they can answer...," Choudhary said.

However, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief, stated that he had already predicted Nitish Kumar snapping the ties with the RJD. "I was aware since starting that the alliance (of RJD and JD (U)) will fall apart like a deck of cards," Manjhi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, said.

Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 8:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

NITISH KUMARAT HOMEJDUTEJASHWI YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.