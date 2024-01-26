'Ask those who did not come': Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi's absence at Raj Bhawan 'At Home'

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is speculated to shift his loyalty back to the BJP, refused to answer questions on why Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Quizzed on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's absence, the Bihar CM shot back saying, "Ask those who did not come."

Amid speculations of switching sides with the BJP in Bihar, the Chief Minister attended the 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan here. While several key leaders from all parties attended the event, Tejashwi Yadav's absence was noticeable.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Murari Mohan Jha said, "I am not aware that why the (Bihar) Deputy Chief Minister was not present at the event..."

Bihar Minister and JD (U) leader Ashok Choudhary also asked reporters to question Tejashwi on his absence. "How can I answer about this, only they can answer...," Choudhary said.

However, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief, stated that he had already predicted Nitish Kumar snapping the ties with the RJD. "I was aware since starting that the alliance (of RJD and JD (U)) will fall apart like a deck of cards," Manjhi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, said.