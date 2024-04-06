Official Facebook Page of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Hacked

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Facebook account of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has been hacked, temple officials said on Saturday.

They said that hackers have put obscene pictures on the status of the Facebook account.

"The temple administration is investigating this entire matter. The technical team of the temple administration is working on this and the help of the technical team of the police is also being taken in this regard," temple officials added.

The cyber-crime experts are handling this entire matter and the police too have started a probe. Sources said that before this, the accounts of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Police Commissioner, Varanasi District Officer and many other officials had been hacked.

The Chief Executive Officer of the temple Vishwa Bhushan Mishra in a media statement said, "The general public has to be informed that the Facebook page of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has been hacked by mischievous elements. The Trust is trying to recover it by contacting the Facebook administration. Identifying these cyber criminals and filing a cyber complaint for legal action is in the process."

The city-based Kashi Vishwanath temple, also known as the Golden Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the most famous temples in India. It was constructed in 1780 by Maratha monarch Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore.