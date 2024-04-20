No Mention of Congress in BJP Poll Manifesto, Congress Manifesto Refers BJP at Least 55 Times

New Delhi: Continuing its tirade against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress has targeted the ruling party even in its 48 pages election manifesto by referring to BJP/NDA at least 38/55 times.

On the other hand, the BJP manifesto has not mentioned Congress even for a single time. Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned political and professor of Delhi University, Apoorvanand termed it 'natural' saying that Congress being the opposition party, they will have to refer to BJP being the party in power.

“The ruling party can however decide whether they want to refer to anybody or not. It's also the duty of the opposition parties to analyse the performance of the ruling party. The opposition should definitely tell the people about the drawbacks of the ruling party, as they want to unseat the ruling party,” said Prof Apoorvanand.

According to Apoorvanand, the Congress manifesto has better clarity whereas the BJP manifesto only refers to “big claims”.

Comparing the manifesto of both the parties, a Kotak Institutional Equities report suggested that the BJP manifesto emphasised on continuation of existing policies, making India a global manufacturing hub and suggesting an adequate social support for the needy. '

Speaking of the Congress manifesto, he said that it has envisaged the creation of jobs through a new economic policy and government-led employment, a legal guarantee for MSPs and cash transfers, education loan waiver and an increase in reservations for the needy.

The BJP manifesto stressed on its achievements in its past two terms over 2014-24 whereas the Congress manifesto highlighted the deficits of the past 10 years and its own achievements in its two terms over 2004-14.

Congress Manifesto:

Termed as 'Nyay Patra', the Congress manifesto, even in its introductory message, attacked the BJP/NDA government for carrying forward a policy which promotes India’s economic instability, job loss, crime against women and several other issues.

The Congress, in the Nyay Patra, focuses on job creation through the facilitation of the private sector and reservation in the government sector, 50 per cent reservation of central government jobs for women, one-third reservation for women in state assemblies and Lok Sabha, constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC and larger role of the government in economic and social areas among other issues.

Criticising the BJP, the Nyay Patra said that the past ten years of the BJP/NDA government have been marked by exaggeration and publicity rather than substance and performance.

“We promise you greater freedom, faster growth, more equitable development and justice for all,” the Congress said in its manifesto.

BJP Manifesto:

The BJP manifesto highlights the economic achievements in terms of growth and progress in infrastructure development and manufacturing and social accomplishments under the different social welfare programmes implemented by it in the past 10 years.

Tagged as 'Modi Ki Guarantee 2024'- BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' reflect the unique model of inclusive growth in the last 10 years. It said that with Modi's guarantee, we (BJP) will work tirelessly to realise peoples dreams and aspirations.

“The nation has witnessed immense progress and development in the last 10 years in this government under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi. This Sankalp Patra is being presented before the 140 crore Bharatiya at a time when Bharat is taking great leaps across all the sectors, ensuring welfare of all its citizens. It is this delivery that inspires unwavering confidence in every Modi ki Guarantee among the people of Bharat,” the BJP said in its manifesto.

The party manifesto talks about women empowerment, fishermen communities, security issues, technology and innovations, education, health and other sectors.