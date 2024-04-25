NIA Arrests Key Accused in Connection With Attack on Indian High Commission in London

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a significant breakthrough on Thursday when it detained a prominent suspect in a case pertaining to the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March of last year.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key accused in a case related to the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March last year. Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during protests that took place on March 22, 2023, in London, a statement issued by the agency said.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and 22 last year were part of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials. The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023, it added. Further investigations in the case are continuing, the statement said.

