Nand Kishore Yadav Will Be New Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar): BJP MLA Nand Kishore Yadav will become the new Speaker of Bihar Assembly. According to sources, Nand Kishore Yadav will make nomination at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

A senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has also been a former Bihar Minister. After the 2020 Assembly elections, Vijay Sinha was made the Speaker of Bihar Assembly. However, when the Grand Alliance government was formed in August 2022, RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary became the Speaker.

Nand Kishore Yadav had brought the no-confidence motion against Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Nand Kishore was not given ministerial post in the BJP-JD(U) government.

Nand Kishore Yadav had entered politics from his student days. Presently, he is MLA from Patna Sahib constituency. Nand Kishore had joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1969. He was also very active during the 'JP movement'.

In the year 1974, Nand Kishore became the President of Patna City Student Struggle Committee while being in the JP movement and on the call of late socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, he boycotted the final examination of B.Sc. Nand Kishore was elected to the Patna Municipal Corporation as a Councillor in 1978 and was elected as Patna's Deputy Mayor in 1982.

After this, he was elected as Patna Metropolitan President in 1983 and BJP 'Yuva Morcha' Bihar President 1990. In the year 1995, he contested the assembly elections from the eastern region of Patna and was elected as an MLA.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur welcomed the move. "This decision of the party is welcome. He (Nand Kishore Yadav) is a senior member. He has also been the state president of the party. Our best wishes are with him. Under him, the House (Legislative Assembly) will run smoothly," added Thakur.