Mumbai Police Detain 3 Tamil Nadu Men on Boat From Kuwait

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have detained and registered a case against three persons on charges of illegal entry after they arrived here on a boat from Kuwait, an official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat which was anchored at the Gateway of India on Tuesday, he said.
The trio hail from Tamil Nadu.

As per information, they went to Kuwait two years ago for professional reasons. They were allegedly ill-treated by their agent who took them to Kuwait following which they escaped from there, the official said.

The boat was checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said. A case was registered against the three persons by the Colaba police here under provisions of the Passports Act for illegal entry, the official said.

Notably, 10 Pakistani terrorists who launched a terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived by the sea route.

