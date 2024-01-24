Loading...

Maharashtra: Boat Capsizes at Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Border, 1 dead

By ANI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

A boat carrying 8 women capsized at the Chandrapur-Gadchiroli district in Ganpur village. NDRF is carrying out the search and rescue Op, there's reportedly one casualty, two women have been rescued while the search for the rest are underway. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolence and assured the deceased families of financial aid.

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): One woman was killed after a boat capsized at the border of Chandrapur-Gadchiroli district in Ganpur village, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Two women were successfully rescued. The search for the other five women is underway.

NDRF rescue teams were deployed immediately as soon as the police and district administration received word of the incident. The search for the missing women is being done on a war footing. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the tragic incident.

I pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this incident. We are with their families on this sad occasion. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured people of financial assistance. The state government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

