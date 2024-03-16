Modi is Father of Corruption: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP on Electoral Bonds Data

Mumbai: Accusing the BJP of being the core beneficiary of the electoral bonds purchased by the gaming and gambling companies, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'father of corruption'. Raut demanded that a money laundering case should be registered against the BJP and its president and the PM should be arrested.

"Electoral bond scam worth thousands of crores has come to light. A company with a turnover of Rs 150 crore gives a fund of Rs 300 crore. Medicines became expensive as crores of rupees were paid by pharmaceutical companies and hospitals to the BJP. Gambling companies, which are under ED's scanner, paid money to the BJP. A case of money laundering should be registered against the party and its president and Prime Minister should be arrested." Raut said.

According to Raut, PM Modi's anti-corruption slogan of "na khaunga, na khane dunga" (I neither eat nor allow others to eat) will backfire as the corrupt tactics of the BJP surfaced following revelation of electoral bond data. "This corrupt government will not come to power. It is not 'Abaki baar 400 par' (crossing 400 seats this time), but 'Abki baar BJP tadipar' (BJP to leave this time). Mahatma Gandhi is our Father of Nation but Modi is Father of Corruption," Raut said.

Raut termed the arrest of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in excise policy irregularities as a display of pressure tactics by the ruling government. "She is a former MP and her arrest has come on the eve of elections. This is nothing but a pressure tactics," he said adding that two former AAP ministers are already lodged in jail now Kavitha has also been arrested.

"Our people are being threatened. Rahul Gandhi has said how central agencies are working in tandem with the BJP. Everything will be investigated after BJP's defeat. This will be last election for the ruling party," he said.