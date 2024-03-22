Mango Cultivators Fear Losses Due to Untimely Rainfall in Malda

Malda: Low pressure leading to heavy rainfall for 36 hours may impact mango cultivation in West Bengal's Malda district this polling season.

Mango cultivators are apprehending that the cloudy skies may destroy the buds. A lot of damage has already occurred due to the untimely rainfall, they said.

However, agricultural scientists have advised cultivators not to be disappointed. According to the scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the rain has not caused much harm and instead benefitted mango and litchi cultivation.

The economy of Malda district is solely based on mango production. This time, around 31,600 hectares of the district have been brought under mango cultivation. All species have not started budding together in the current season. Around 20 percent of the plants had early budding, but the remaining 80 percent budded in the third week of the Bengali month of Falgun.

Compared to last year, there has been nearly 20 percent fewer buds. Last year there was a record mango production of 3.75 lakh tonnes in Malda. Farmers claimed that untimely rainfall has caused the maximum damage to the buds.

Mango cultivator Mohammadul Ansari of Rukundipur village in Ratua West said, “We cultivate mangoes in our own garden. Cultivation started well and the buds came well in time. I thought there would be some benefit but due to rainfall since Monday night, it is difficult to get the expected yield this time. Even today it is raining occasionally. All mango farmers will suffer from this rain.”

Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain also had a bumper business last time. "Even 20 percent of buds will not survive. Our family runs on mango business and it will be hit in the current situation.”

Horticultural scientist Suddhasuchi Das of Malda Krishi Vigyan Kendra has advised farmers not to get disappointed. "In Malda district, 31,600 hectares of mango and 1500 hectares of litchi are cultivated. Mango farmers are afraid of loss due to the rainfall. Water should be sprayed towards the roots and on the trees to increase stability. This time some trees have budded earlier but many trees have late budding" he said.

"Rainfall will be beneficial for trees where fruits have come in. The buds may turn black but there is nothing to be disappointed about. Buds that bear small fruits will benefit from the rain. Moreover, not all buds bear fruit. A fungicide can be sprayed on the buds in this condition. Then there will be no chance of fungal infection after rain. Fungicides and insecticides can also be used on litchis. However, mixing the two together and spraying will not produce any results. After at least three to four days, fungicides and insecticides must be used separately," Das said.

Dr. Paramita Bhowmik informed, “Now there is no need to apply pesticides to mango trees. Just spray fungicide and farmers should use new molecular fungicides. But in case of litchi, both fungicide and insecticide should be sprayed because the litchi tree is supposed to bear small fruits at this time.”