Maneka Gandhi, Varun, Brij Bhushan Not Named in BJP's List for 51 Seats in UP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Maneka Gandhi, Varun, Brij Bhushan Not Named in BJP's List for 51 Seats in UP

BJP has not announced candidates for Sultanpur and Pilibhit seats, which are represented by Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi respectively, in the first list for 51 seats released yesterday. Also, Kaiserganj and Badaun held by Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and Sanghamitra Maurya, daughter of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya respectively have not been declared yet.

Lucknow: BJP has announced its first list of candidates for 51 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As names of Maneka Gandhi, her son Varun Gandhi, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sanghamitra Maurya and General VK Singh, are missing out from the list, there is speculation over whether they would receive tickets or not.

Maneka Gandhi, an eight-term parliamentarian is sitting MP from Sultanpur and three-time MP, Varun Gandhi represents Pilibhit. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is an MP from Kaiserganj and SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghamitra Maurya represents Badaun while General VK Singh is MP from Ghaziabad. BJP has not announced candidates for any of these seats.

The party has also not announced candidates for Bijnor, Moradabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Bareilly, Kanpur, Phulpur, Allahabad, Machchlishar, Ballia, Deoria. Firozabad, Saharanpur and a few others.

According to political analysts BJP's silence on the seats of Sultanpur and Pilibhit, represented by Maneka Gandhi and her son respectively may stem from the fact that Varun Gandhi has been vocal against the party several times in the last five years. He had taken a critical stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on many issues in the past. Now, speculations are rife on whether they would at all be given tickets or not for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly suspense runs high over Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Sanghamitra Maurya not being included in the first list. BJP is silent over former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who came into limelight recently following his tussle with wrestlers.

Similarly, Sanghamitra Maurya hit the headlines over her father's controversial statements and the row over her marriage. It is now to be seen whether these candidates make to the second or subsequent lists issued by the BJP.

Read more

  1. In 'Operation Clean-up', BJP Flushes out MPs Known for Islamophobic Rants, Hate Speeches
  2. 'NDA's first list is our list'; BJP Ally Party's Chief Sings Unity
  3. "Hottest Seat after Kashi": Bhojpuri Filmstar Ravi Kishan to Contest from Gorakhpur Again

TAGGED:

Maneka GandhiVarun GandhiBrij BhushanBJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.