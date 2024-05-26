Man Held for Trying to Open Door of Indore-Hyderabad Flight Mid-Air

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger, who was flying from Indore to Hyderabad, created a drama on the flight. While sitting on the plane, he suddenly tried to open the door of the flight in midair.

When this incident occurred, the flight was at an altitude of about 25,000 feet and there were more than 200 passengers on board. Immediately, the flight attendants stopped the passenger and as soon as the flight landed in Hyderabad, a complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad Police and he was arrested.

The passenger was under the influence of bhang

The incident occurred on May 21 on an Indigo flight that took off from Indore to Hyderabad. In which a 29-year-old passenger from Chandragiri Nagar of Gajularamaram, Hyderabad, was travelling. It is learnt that he consumed bhang at Indore airport and then boarded the flight. As soon as the flight left Indore, he started behaving abnormally. After which the crew member made him sit on another seat, but after some time he started insisting on sitting with his friends. After behaving normally for some time, he misbehaved with a passenger.

He tried to open the flight door in mid-air

It is learnt that when the flight was in the air, he tried to open the door of the flight. After which, with the help of the airline staff and passengers, he was stopped and made to sit on a chair with his hands and legs tied.

Accused Anil Patil had gone to Ujjain with his friends. After which he was returning from Indore to Hyderabad by Indigo flight. After the incident, he was handed over to the police in Hyderabad. The police registered a case against him, but he quickly got bail. It was told that the accused had a health problem. Whose documents were also produced before the police by his family? Hence, he was granted bail.