Man from Gujarat Apprehended with Rs 43 Lakhs in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Gujarat was apprehended by the police on Thursday after they seized a sum of Rs 43 lakhs cash from him in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, the police said. The accused was suspected to be associated with illicit hawala transactions. The incident unfolded during a routine check-up at the Galgala area of the district.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Patel from Gujarat, a cook by profession, and was living on rent in the Madan Mahal area of Jabalpur. The police then informed the matter to the Income Tax Department and started an investigation into the incident. Jabalpur Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pankaj Mishra said, “Apart from Piyush Patel, some other businessman was also involved in this business. Currently, the arrested accused is being interrogated."

Earlier in a similar incident, at least Rs 70 lakhs of cash was recovered from an iron trader, a resident of Sanjeevani Nagar in Madhya Pradesh. The police then unfolded the matter and transferred the entire matter to the Income Tax Department for further action.

