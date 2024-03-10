Maharashtra: Thackeray Group MLA Ravindra Waikar Joins CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Ravindra Waikar on Sunday joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Waikar, who is an MLA from Jogeshwari East constituency, joined the Shiv Sena, along with a few of his supporters at a function here, in the presence of Eknath Shinde and senior party leader and MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Ravindra Waikar was considered to be a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

"I worked in Shiv Sena for 50 years and was with (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray since 1974. I was elected as a corporator for four times, worked in the Standing Committee in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. I was elected as MLA on three occasions. But now I am joining the Shiv Sena as several development works of the people are pending," he said.

Waikar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "I have joined Shiv Sena to resolve all the pending works," he added.

Eknath Shinde, on his part, said positive works, which were happening under the NDA government at the Centre and the 'Mahayuti' government in Maharashtra had an impact on Waikar and so he joined the Shiv Sena.

The opposition has alleged that Waikar joined Shiv Sena as he is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

65-year-old Mumbai-born Waikar was being interrogated by the ED for the past few days in connection with a land scam in Jogeshwari, a suburb of Mumbai. He is accused of setting up a hotel on a reserved plot in Jogeshwari. A case was also registered against Ravindra Waikar's wife Manisha in this connection.