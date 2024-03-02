Pune Police Seize Mephedrone-Like Drugs Worth Rs 45 Cr

The Pune Police Crime Branch made yet another huge seizure of drugs during a raid in Vishrantwadi area of ​​the city today. This raid was conducted based on information taken from the persons arrested during a massive raid a few days ago, officials said.

Pune (Maharashtra) : Yet another major drug seizure was made by the Pune Police Crime Branch. A large amount of stock was seized during a raid in Vishrantwadi area of ​​Pune today. A total of 340 kg of mephedrone-like stock was seized. Just a few days ago, the Pune police seized 1,750 kg of drugs worth about Rs 3,500 crores in raids carried out across Pune, Delhi and Sangli.

The latest seizure of drugs was made from a tempo. Giving information about this, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that after questioning the accused who were arrested earlier in Pune, new information was revealed. Based on this, the drugs were found in the godown at Vishrantwadi. Mephedrone-like stock was also kept in the truck by the accused and the truck was kept 3 km away from the godown of the drug and around 340 kg of stock was seized today, Kumar said.

He further said that about nine accused have been arrested in the drug case in Pune so far. On the other hand, 7 to 8 more accused are absconding and some accused are likely to be found soon. The wholesale market has been completely destroyed by the Pune Police. Kumar said that now more investigations are on the police radar to reach the people involved in this trafficking.

