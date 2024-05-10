'Look Forward to Working Hard for China-India Relations', Says New Chinese Envoy to India

New Delhi: The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in New Delhi on Friday to assume office, according to the Chinese Embassy in India. Xu, the 17th Chinese ambassador to India, earlier said that his priorities are exchange and cooperation in various fields and improving and advancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Officials from the Protocol Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the dean of the diplomatic corps, the ambassador of Eritrea to India, and officials from the Chinese embassy greeted Xu and his wife at the airport, according to the embassy. The last Chinese Ambassador to India was Sun Weidong, who left in October 2022, after serving three years in Delhi. He took over as China's Deputy Foreign Minister after his return.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Xu said, "Arrived at dawn in Delhi today. Thanks for the warm greetings from the MEA official, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam of Eritrea to India, and my colleagues from the Embassy. Look forward to working hard with all for China-India relations".

The India-China relationship remains complex and multifaceted, characterised by a mix of cooperation, competition and occasional tension. Despite multiple rounds of talks since April 2020, including at the military and diplomatic levels, the border situation between India and China remains unresolved. Tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) persist, with occasional incidents of standoffs and troop deployments. Both countries continue to engage diplomatically to manage their differences and explore areas of cooperation. High-level visits, including meetings between top leadership, have taken place to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.

Economic ties between India and China are significant, with China being one of India's largest trading partners. However, concerns persist regarding the trade imbalance, market access issues for Indian businesses in China and competition in sectors such as manufacturing and technology. The strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region, including China's growing assertiveness and India's increasing strategic partnerships with like-minded countries, shapes the bilateral relationship. Both countries are key players in regional and global forums and have overlapping interests in areas such as climate change, counter-terrorism and economic development.

