Haryana Women Commission sends notice to Surjewala for remarks about Hema Malini

Chandigarh: BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter. In this video, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is seen making objectionable comments on Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Taking cognisance of this matter, the Haryana Women Commission has now sent a notice to Randeep Surjewala. The Congress leader has been asked to appear before the Commission on April 9.

Amit Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head posted on 'X', "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this… This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women (sic)."

Actor and BJP candidate from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Surjewala for his remarks about Hema Malini. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on Twitter, "Insult to women power, the identity of Congress. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has made disgusting, misogynistic, gender discriminatory remarks not only towards Hema Malini but also towards women power."

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij made said, "This is not a new thing. Congress has this view towards women." Randeep Surjewala made these remarks at a rally in the presence of Sushil Gupta, the India bloc candidate from Kurukshetra.