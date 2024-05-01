Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Kanpur on May 4

Kanpur: As campaigning intensifies for the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday May 4 where he will hold a 1.2 km roadshow to campaign for the BJP candidates for the seats there.

Sources within the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that PM Modi will reach Kanpur at 6 pm on May 4. Instead of holding a public meeting, the PM will hold a 1.2 km road show in Kanpur for the first time, sources said. It is learnt that the PMO gave the final approval to the road show late on Tuesday evening, due to which BJP workers along with lakhs of people of Kanpur are very excited.

PM Modi will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Lok Sabha candidate from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi and Lok Sabha candidate from Akbarpur Devendra Singh Bhole. As per the PM Modi's itinerary, PM Modi's road show will start from Gumti Gurudwara at 6 pm and will culminate at Sant Nagar Chauraha. During the roadshow, PM will campaign and seek votes for the BJP candidates for Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat seats.

BJP's co-media in-charge Anup Awasthi said that a “crowd of lakhs of people are expected to attend PM Modi's road show, so separate blocks will be made for the public on the entire road”. In view of the PM's visit, the Gumti market will be completely closed on May 4. During PM Modi's road show, cutouts of PM will also be installed in Gumti and surrounding areas.

The state BJP has started the preparations for the PM Modi's roadshow. The party will also live broadcast the roadshow proceedings. On Tuesday, BJP's regional president Prakash Pal brainstormed with the party's 'cyber warriors' to review the preparations. It was decided that 2000 cyber warriors will be able to show the live telecast of PM Modi in 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur Lok Sabha seat. For this, the party has prepared a list of social media volunteers and influencer workers.

In view of PM Modi's road show, from 6 pm on May 3, the city's mayor Pramila Pandey, along with councillors, will look after the cleanliness and other amenities required during the roadshow. Mayor Pramila Pandey said that all councillors will invite the common people in their areas for the road show.