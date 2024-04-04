Lok Sabha Election 2024: JMM Declares Its Candidate from Giridih and Dumka Seats

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has announced candidates for two seats for the Lok Sabha elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its candidates for the Dumka and Giridih seats for the Lok Sabha election. The party has fielded Nalin Soren in Dumka, while in Giridih, the JMM has given a ticket to Mathura Mahato.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its candidates from Dumka and Giridih seats for the Lok Sabha election. JMM has fielded Nalin Soren in Dumka and it has given a ticket to Mathura Prasad Mahato for Giridih. Mahato will take on Chandraprakash Chaudhary of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Nalin Soren will be up against Sita Soren in Dumka. However, earlier it was speculated that arrested former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be the candidate from Dunka.

Chandraprakash Chaudhary won from Giridih in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AJSU has once again reposed faith in him. Political analysts say that it will be a close contest between Chaudhary and Mathura Mahato.

Earlier, on behalf of the India bloc, Congress had also announced its candidates on March 28. After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, the Congress announced its candidates from Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribagh. While Congress has expressed confidence in Sukhdev Bhagat in Lohardaga, the ticket has been given to Kalicharan Munda in Khunti. Congress has placed its bet on JP Patel in Hazaribagh.

There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and polling will be held in four phases in the state, starting from the fourth phase from May 13.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.