Lok Sabha Election 2024: JMM Declares Its Candidate from Giridih and Dumka Seats

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its candidates from Dumka and Giridih seats for the Lok Sabha election. JMM has fielded Nalin Soren in Dumka and it has given a ticket to Mathura Prasad Mahato for Giridih. Mahato will take on Chandraprakash Chaudhary of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Nalin Soren will be up against Sita Soren in Dumka. However, earlier it was speculated that arrested former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be the candidate from Dunka.

Chandraprakash Chaudhary won from Giridih in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AJSU has once again reposed faith in him. Political analysts say that it will be a close contest between Chaudhary and Mathura Mahato.

Earlier, on behalf of the India bloc, Congress had also announced its candidates on March 28. After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, the Congress announced its candidates from Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribagh. While Congress has expressed confidence in Sukhdev Bhagat in Lohardaga, the ticket has been given to Kalicharan Munda in Khunti. Congress has placed its bet on JP Patel in Hazaribagh.

There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and polling will be held in four phases in the state, starting from the fourth phase from May 13.