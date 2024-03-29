Lok Sabha Election 2023: Fight for Congress Kolar Ticket Escalates

Bengaluru : The selection of the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha election in Kolar is still not finalised. There is competition between two groups led by Minister KH Muniyappa and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar Congress ticket for Kolar.

In this regard, a negotiation meeting was also held with local MLAs and leaders under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar on Thursday. Minister KH Muniyappa has reiterated that "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should choose a result-oriented candidate. There is still time left. If ticket is given to our family, we will all come together to win the seat."

Speaking at his residence in Bengaluru Friday, he said, "I am shocked by some incidents. The Chief Minister should not announce any candidate on the spur of the moment. I have convinced the high command that our family should be given a chance. Think and announce the candidate. Former minister Ramesh Kumar's role in the ticket announcement is very important. Getting his opinion is very important" he said.

"'The media should find out who is behind the party crisis in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. I have been in politics for 40 years. Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts are like my home. But, we all need to work together for the victory of Congress,'' he said.

"I am a soldier of discipline for Congress party. Party is everything for us. The party has given me all the power. I abide by the High Command's decision. I asked ticket for my son-in law Chikkapeddanna, the youngest member of our family as it is imperative that we win this Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. I am hopeful that the high command will give it," he said.

"I personally visited the house of former Speaker Ramesh Kumar. He has not been able to contact us due to illness. Ask Ramesh Kumar and decide. I have not worked against any leader. Not opposed anyone for minister post. Those who can solve the Kolar crisis should think big," he said.

"If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar make up their minds, good results will be in our favor. Let's wait and see. Problems will naturally come and go in the Congress party. We all have to put aside our egos and work together. The High Command is also observing this. I am building the party as a disciplined sepoy. Let's go together as we all have the same mother as the party," he said.

Amidst all these developments, the name of a third person has come to the fore for the Kolar Congress ticket. It is being said that the Congress high command is ready to pull the curtain on factional politics through this. There has been a discussion in the local circle of the party that the name of Gautham, son of former Bengaluru mayor Vijay Kumar, has come to the fore.