Let TN Do Anything, I Became Irrigation Minister to Construct Mekedatu Dam: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said let Tamil Nadu do anything but he has taken the responsibility of the Water Resources Department to build Mekedatu Dam.

Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence here, he commented on the DMK's statement in its election manifesto that it would not allow Mekedatu Dam to be built, saying, "Let them fight. The Cauvery Water Management Committee (CWMC) is aware of the water problem. They must give us justice. We will get justice in the court as well. That is not the manifesto of the India Alliance. That is their party manifesto. That is their political wish."

"Makedatu scheme is not only for Karnataka. It will benefit both the states (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu). The people of the whole country are in Karnataka. This scheme will benefit the people of the entire country. A good time will come when Tamil Nadu will speak in favour of the Makedatu scheme so that it will be good for them too," added.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar also said, "The list of candidates for Karnataka has been finalised and the list of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh states is being finalised. The list of Lok Sabha candidates will be released on Thursday. We have held a meeting with all the candidates and ministers this evening," he added.

In response to the question that confusion has arisen in four areas, he said, "A round of talks has been held regarding the four areas. We will discuss them through Zoom."

"In my 40 years of political history, we have allowed more young, women, educated, intelligent, and new faces. All of them will win this time and grow into great leaders of the party in the future," he asserted.

To a question that tickets were given only to the minister's children and not to the activists, he said, "We have given tickets to the activists too. We have given to those who have asked for a ticket. Those who do not ask, we cannot give them. First, there should be interest and enthusiasm."

Reacting to Sadananda Gowda's statement that he will clean up by the BJP, he said, "He has said this from experience."

Commenting on the Governor's return of the Religious Institutions Bill, he said, "BJP has a two-pronged policy in this matter. The BJP has exposed its true colours by opposing this Bill, which supports the development of small temples and priests. It will get a majority in the next session of June."