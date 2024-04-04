Kerala: Travelling Ticket Examiner Attacked inside Train

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was allegedly attacked by a beggar inside a train in Kerala, Railway officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident took place in the Jan Shatabdi Express which left Thiruvananthapuram for Kannur on Thursday morning. "TTE Jason Joseph was injured and the attack was carried out by a beggar who was travelling in the train," they added.

It is understood that Jason sustained injuries in his eyes and the beggar got down from the train. Sources said that the incident happened after the train started.

"The beggar first engaged in an argument with a passenger and then the TTE intervened. It was only after questioning that the TTE realised that the beggar did not have a ticket. Following this, Jason asked the beggar to get out of the train. The beggar then attacked the TTE. The Railway Protection Force (RFP) and the Kerala Police have started an investigation to trace the accused," sources added.

On Tuesday, April 2, a TTE was fatally pushed from the train in Thrissur. TTE and Ernakulam resident K Vinod was killed in a shocking attack by a passenger, who was in an inebriated condition.

The attacker pushed out Vinod from the train after he asked to show the ticket. The accused Rajinikanth, a native of Odisha, was taken into police custody.

Vinod was pushed off the Ernakulam-Patna Express at around 7 pm. Rajinikanth travelled without a ticket in sleeper coach S11. Rajinikanth had an altercation with Vinod when he asked to show the ticket. Kerala Police is probing the matter.