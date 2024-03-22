"Kejriwal Cannot Run Govt From Jail," Says Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung

New Delhi: A day after Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's late-night arrest created a huge outcry from the opposition, former Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. Najeeb Jung said that "this was inevitable" and added that "it is almost impossible for a CM to run the government from the jail".

The Aam Aadmi Party since coming to power in Delhi in 2015 has been involved in frequent run-ins with the office of Lieutenant Governor. Over the past few years, the fight between the AAP and the Union Government has created a huge political issue. Former LG Najeeb Jung had his run-ins with the AAP government back in 2015-2016 and this tussle continued even after Jung resigned in December 2016.

Here are the excerpts from the interview

Q How do you see the late-night arrest of Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal? Was it inevitable?

It seems it was inevitable because they had served nine summonses on him and even arrested former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha from Hyderabad and then brought her to Delhi. What I feel is that it was the arrest of K Kavitha, which gave them the basic information, because I assume that they want to confront her with (Kejriwal) to tie up the loose ends if there are any.

Q AAP leaders are saying that CM Kejriwal would run the government from the jail despite being imprisoned. Is it possible and does the Constitution permit it?

Let's not look at what's permitted because it is unprecedented. This has never been examined seriously. But in practical terms, there are rules in a jail such as only two people can visit per day and how you take the files in and out of the jail daily.

You have to see how the Chief Minister functions, there are cabinet meetings, he has to meet the officers, including the Chief Secretary and the LG, and above all, he has to meet the people of Delhi. How can anybody do it from inside the jail?

It will be impossible for Kejriwal to continue as a functioning Chief Minister. But, there are possibilities that he might just act as the functioning CM, but in reality, somebody else does all the work.

Q And the role of LG, Can the LG dismiss him or his party?

We can't say anything about this. If the government can act without Kejriwal and the Governor is satisfied with their functioning, why should he dismiss the government and create a crisis? But, I can't say what is brewing between the LG and the Union Government at this stage.

Q Opposition parties have been alleging that only leaders from the opposition ranks are facing the wrath of Central Agencies. How do you see this? Is it because of political vendetta?

No comments

Read more: 'Kejriwal's Arrest Because Of His Own Deeds': Anna Hazare's Reaction About His One-Time Follower