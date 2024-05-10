ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 52,000 Kashmiri Migrant Voters to Impact Srinagar LS Seat Race

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency going to poll on May 13.
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency going to poll on May 13.(ETV Bharat)

An estimated 17.4 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 contesting candidates in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency going to poll on May 13. About 52,100 of those voters are Kashmiri migrant workers, who will vote at several places within and outside States where special arrangements are made for them. Reports ETV Bharat's Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : A total of 52,100 Kashmiri migrant voters spread across different places in the State and outside are all set to exercise their franchise in in the current election to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the fourth phase on May 13. The constituency braces itself for a fierce electoral contest.

An estimated 17.4 lakh voters, including 8.7 lakh women, will determine the outcome as 24 candidates are competing for victory in Srinagar seat. In all, over 1.13 lakh Kashmiri migrant voters are enlisted to cast ballots for the current LS elections across three seats in the Valley.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Riaz Ahmed, the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for migrants, stated that in Srinagar LS seat, a total of 52,100 Kashmiri migrants are set to exercise their voting rights on May 13. This figure includes 25,760 male voters and 26,340 female voters. Giving details of the three constituencies, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag - Rajouri, Ahmed said that there are 1,13,873 registered migrant voters, comprising 56,290 men, 57,582 women, and one transgender individual.

For the convenience of migrants, 26 polling stations have been established, with 21 located in Jammu, four in Delhi, and one in Udhampur.

Expanding on the logistics, Ahmed noted the establishment of 21 polling stations in Jammu, with additional auxiliary stations necessitated by the surge in voter numbers, bringing the total for the Srinagar constituency to 23. To facilitate participation, the Election Commission (EC) has organized pick-up and drop-off services for Kashmiri migrant voters, operational from 6 am to 6 pm. These transport services will be extended in areas with higher migrant voter concentrations on polling day.

To enhance voter engagement, special awareness campaigns were conducted in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi, resulting in a notable increase in registered voters compared to previous elections.

The electoral landscape in Srinagar LS seat is rife with contenders from diverse political backgrounds, each striving to sway the electorate with their distinct-wise agendas and promises. Notable candidates include Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the National Conference (NC) and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Additionally, Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the J&K Apni Party, Amir Bhat from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Hakikat Singh from the J&K National Panthers Party (BHIM), Rubina Akhter from the Loktantrik Party, and 18 independents have entered the fray.

