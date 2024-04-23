'Very Sorry, We Are with You': CM Siddaramaiah Speaks to Slain Hubballi Girl's Father

Hubballi (Karnataka) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Niranjan Hiremath, the father of the slain college girl Neha, over the phone and said, "I am very sorry. We are with you." Minister H K Patil visited Niranjan Hiremath's house and arranged for the aggrieved parent to speak to the Chief Minister over the phone.

Reacting on this incident later, Niranjan Hiremath said, "I am relieved that the case has been handed over to the CID. The Special Court has also brought relief to our family. Thanks to the CM."

Minister H K Patila later responded, "It has been decided to set up a special court so that justice is not delayed. Today the special court establishment letter will reach the high court. The culprits should be punished appropriately. CM could not come here due to unavoidable reasons. Therefore, he spoke to Niranjan Hiremath on the phone and expressed his condolences."

Victim's Father Apologizes: Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath retracted his earlier statement on his daughter's murder. He has apologized to the government and police commissioner saying that he spoke due to lack of information. "I spoke with wrong information, sorry. The government responded immediately in the case of my daughter's murder. Due to lack of information, we have talked against the government and I have also spoken against the Commissioner of Police," he said.