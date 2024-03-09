Kamal Haasan's MNM bags 1 Rajya Sabha seat, joins DMK alliance for LS polls in Tamil Nadu

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Kamal Haasan's MNM on Saturday joined the DMK-led alliance to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has bagged one seat for 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Chennai: Chennai: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) has joined the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and has been allotted one seat for 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Kamal Haasan has clarified that his party would not contest but will undertake campaign related work. He said that they have joined hands for the country's sake and never considered about bagging a position.

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai along with Kamal Haasan, the party's general secretary Arunachalam said, "One Rajya Sabha seat will be alloted for Makkal Needhi Maiyam in the elections. The party cadres will support DMK and alliance parties for the Lok sabha election campaigning."

The state sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present on the occasion. The announcement came after a meeting with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today.

Kamal Haasan later told reporters that his party joined the DMK-led alliance for the country's sake and not to bag any post. "It is not about any post but about the country and so I'm supporting where I have to," he said. Also, he clarified that MNM will not contest the Lok Sabha elections and will instead support the DMK-led alliance.

Sources said as per the agreement between MNM and DMK, the former will support the DMK-led alliance for campaigning in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry.

