Haven't Joined INDIA Bloc, Will Support Anyone with 'Selfless' Thought for Nation: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, actor-politician, announced discussions for his party MNM's political alliance and expressed support for any bloc that "selflessly" thinks about the nation but avoids "feudal politics." He welcomed the recent political entry of Tamil actor Vijay and emphasized the need to blur party politics.

Kamal Haasan, actor-politician, announced discussions for his party MNM's political alliance and expressed support for any bloc that "selflessly" thinks about the nation but avoids "feudal politics."

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said discussions were on for his party MNM's political alliance and stressed it would support any bloc that would "selflessly" think about the nation but desist from being part of "feudal politics."

Addressing reporters here after leading the 7th anniversary celebrations of his Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan also welcomed the recent political entry of top Tamil actor Vijay.

Asked if MNM will join the multi-party opposition INDIA bloc, he said, "I have already told, this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it."

However, MNM won't join hands with those doing "local feudal politics," he said. Asked if he has joined the INDIA grouping, he said, "no, I haven't."

On his party's possible political alliance, he said "discussions are on," and that any "good news" in this regard will be communicated to the media. The question was asked in the backdrop of speculations that Haasan's party was involved in alliance talks with Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

MNM had earlier faced the 2019 LS polls and the 2021 TN Assembly elections but failed to put up an impressive show.

