JEE-Mains Results Announced; 23 Candidates Score Perfect 100 | Here's How to Check

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 on Tuesday.

According to the NTA, twenty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with a maximum of them being from Telangana.

Over 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. Among the candidates who scored 100 NTA scores, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

For candidates awaiting the result, here is how you can check JEE Mains 2024.

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check your result.

The agency has also uploaded the JEE Main 2024 answer key on its website. This year, the NTA has dropped six questions in the final answer key. The provisional answer keys were released on February 6 and and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 9.

The Examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Examination was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C.

The second edition of the exam is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).