Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners Transferred to Non-Election Duties

Chandigarh (Punjab) : The police commissioners of Jalandhar and Ludhiana were transferred from their current posts to non-election duties, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Election Commission (EC) appointed IPS officers Nilabh Kishore and Rahul S as the new police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively, in Punjab.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the EC had directed that the two officers -- Swapan Sharma and Kuldeep Chahal, both 2009-batch IPS officer -- be assigned to non-election-related duties.

Kishore, a 1998-batch IPS officer, was earlier posted as additional director general of police, Special Task Force, Mohali, while Rahul, a 2008-batch IPS officer, was posted as deputy inspector general-cum-director vigilance bureau, Mohali.