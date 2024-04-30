Int'l Community's Lack of Attention to Myanmar Has Prolonged Crisis: Bangladesh Envoy to India

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the situation in Myanmar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman said that Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation in Southeast Asian nation and that it poses security challenges not only to Bangladesh but to India as well.

This comes as the situation in Myanmar has turned volatile after its military-run government has been in conflict with armed rebel groups on several fronts and has suffered a string of defeats in frontier areas.

Myanmar's military, which took power in a 2021 coup after deposing an elected civilian government, has faced a series of setbacks against a loose alliance of ethnic rebel groups and a civilian militia movement.

During a conversation on India-Bangladesh relations organised by Ananta Aspen here on Tuesday, Rahman said, "It is a serious concern. Myanmar is our neighbour so if anyth00ing happens there, it will impact Dhaka and other neighbours . Bangladesh is monitoring the situation in Myanmar .. Unfortunately , lack of attention to the issues and lack of practical initiatives by the international community, has prolonged the crisis. The situation in Myanmar poses security challenges for us as well as for India. Moreover, the ongoing instability has also created significant obstacle to the prospective repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar".

"It is not only the responsibility of Bangladesh but also for the international community to take this issue seriously and ensure that these people can return safely to their home country", the high commissioner added.

He further noted that Bangladesh is in consultation with India as well as other neighbouring countries as far as the recent escalation of the conflict in Myanmar is concerned. Meanwhile, India has shifted its consulate staff from Sittwe in Myanmar to Yangon due to security concerns in the region.

Earlier this month, Ministry of External affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that India is closely monitoring the situation. "We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in the Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said at the weekly media briefing.